ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Montana State held a four-point lead in the second half but New Mexico rode the wave of its crowd to regain its advantage and eventually earned an 81-78 non-conference men's basketball victory over the Bobcats on Saturday in The Pit.
Trailing 60-53 with 10:13 remaining, the Bobcats went on an 11-0 run over a nearly three-minute run to take a four-point lead. MSU held a 66-62 edge with six minutes left after a Jubrile Belo dunk.
But the Lobos scored six straight points to jump back into the lead 68-66 and get the crowd of over 9,000 back into a frenzy. A field goal by Abdul Mohamed tied things up with just under four minutes remaining, but Jamal Mashburn Jr. connected on a shot on the Lobos' ensuing possession.
New Mexico wouldn't trail again.
The Lobos went up by as many as five but the Bobcats still had multiple opportunities to tie the score toward the end of regulation.
Trailing 77-75 with 32 seconds to go, MSU forced a missed shot and a Lobo offensive rebound led to a Bobcat foul and two New Mexico free throws. MSU's RaeQuan Battle hit a 3-pointer with just seconds remaining to cut the deficit to two again and the Bobcats' ensuing foul sent New Mexico's KJ Jenkins to the line.
Jenkins would make the first, but miss the second. The Bobcats' three-fourths court final shot fell short.
The Lobos were led by Mashburn's 21 points. Gethro Muscadin scored 18 points and had 10 rebounds as New Mexico improved to 3-1.
The Bobcats had five double-digit scorers and were paced by Tyler Patterson's career-high 16 points. Belo registered 15 points and seven rebounds in 23 minutes. Xavier Bishop led MSU with five assists.
Montana State (1-3) returns to action Friday against Portland in the first of three games in San Antonio at the Cardinal Thanksgiving Invitational.
