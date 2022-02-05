BOZEMAN — Rest, or lack thereof, certainly played a role in Saturday’s men’s basketball game between Montana State and Weber State. But beating the Big Sky’s top team on the road is not easy no matter the context.
MSU didn’t just beat WSU, it rolled.
The Bobcats earned a 78-57 win over the Wildcats on Saturday night at the Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah. MSU (17-5, 9-2 Big Sky) has now won eight straight games, all since an 85-75 home loss to WSU (18-6, 11-2) on Dec. 30.
“It was the best win of the year because it’s the most recent win,” MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle told 406mtsports.com over the phone. “All winning does is make the next game bigger. But what a tremendous win down here at the Dee Events Center. Not a lot of teams come in here and win.”
It was the Bobcats’ third victory in Ogden in 14 years and their second-most lopsided win ever against WSU. They hadn’t won a game by this many points since beating SAGU American Indian College 124-73 on Dec. 22, and it’s their largest margin of victory in Big Sky play this season. They've also won six consecutive road games, their longest such streak since before World War II. The eight-game winning streak is MSU's longest in 20 years.
The Wildcats, meanwhile, haven’t lost by double digits since Dec. 23 against Fresno State (69-43), and their other conference loss was 74-72 at Montana on a circus shot in the final seconds. WSU had won eight straight games since that Jan. 1 defeat going into Saturday.
Sprinkle said the Wildcats “might have been tired tonight,” which would’ve made sense considering their recent slog: six games in 13 days, five in 10. The Bobcats were playing their third game in two weeks and their first since last Saturday. Their game scheduled for Thursday at Idaho State was postponed to Monday because of COVID-19.
But Sprinkle doesn’t think those disparate schedules determined the outcome of Saturday’s game.
“I don’t think it was a factor,” he said. “We’ve all had to do it. We’re going to have to do it at the end of the year, and it’s not going to be an excuse for us, either.”
WSU took a 3-2 lead about two minutes into the game. MSU’s Amin Adamu drilled a 3-pointer 35 seconds later, and the Bobcats led the rest of the way.
Sprinkle highlighted his team’s defense. MSU held the Wildcats to a 36.4% shooting output from the field and 30% (6 of 20) from 3, and the Bobcats won the rebounding battle 38 to 24. They also held Koby McEwen, who averages 17.9 points per game and scored 31 against MSU on Dec. 30, to 11 points on 3 of 9 shooting.
“They’re going to make 3s. We just wanted them to make contested, tough 3s,” Sprinkle said. “Our energy and our mindset on the defensive end of the floor was tremendous tonight.”
MSU shot 54.4% from the field and 52.4% (11 of 21) from 3-point range.
Adamu sparked the victory, scoring 10 of his 17 points (7 of 13 field goal shooting) in the first seven minutes, but he provided just one of several good performances for MSU. Xavier Bishop scored a game-high 18 points (7 of 11) and grabbed eight rebounds, Jubrile Belo had 17 points (7 of 8) and eight boards, and RaeQuan Battled added 15 points (6 of 11) off the bench.
When X is on 🔥🔥🔥 watch out!
🎥 ESPN+
Watch out because that guy RaeQuan CAN FLY!
“This was a team win,” Sprinkle said. “RaeQuan Battle was tremendous. I thought Amin Adamu, in the first half he got us off to a great start. If he didn’t do that early scoring the basketball, who knows where the game would’ve went? And Jubrile and Xavier, they did what they always do.”
The Bobcats “were amped up” for Saturday’s game because of the Dec. 30 defeat, Sprinkle said. The sour taste from that game made Saturday’s result that much sweeter.
“Our guys wanted to avenge that loss,” Sprinkle said. “But we’re going to see this team again, and I told our guys that. This is a tremendous team that we played, and we’re going to have to be even better the next 40 minutes we play them.”
