BOZEMAN — Montana State University opens Big Sky Conference men's basketball play on Saturday by hosting Sacramento State in Worthington Arena.
The Bobcats and Hornets are scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m. It will be the first of 20 conference contests for MSU (6-5 overall).
"I've learned that we are a pretty resilient group," first-year MSU coach Danny Sprinkle said in a school press release of his team's start. "I thought we played a really challenging nonconference schedule in some tough atmospheres.
"Going to Bakersfield (California), that's a hard place to play. North Dakota State is an NCAA Tournament team and we had chances to win both of those games. Now we've got to win them."
Sacramento State will enter Saturday's game with a 7-2 record, which matches the best mark in program history dating to 1948.
MSU will be playing at home for the first time in over three weeks. The Bobcats' last home game resulted in a 77-70 victory over South Dakota State on Dec. 5.
MSU's attendance of 4,877 against SDSU was the highest attended nonconference home game for the program since 1997.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.