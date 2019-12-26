BOZEMAN — Montana State University opens Big Sky Conference men's basketball play on Saturday by hosting Sacramento State in Worthington Arena.

The Bobcats and Hornets are scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m. It will be the first of 20 conference contests for MSU (6-5 overall).

"I've learned that we are a pretty resilient group," first-year MSU coach Danny Sprinkle said in a school press release of his team's start. "I thought we played a really challenging nonconference schedule in some tough atmospheres. 

"Going to Bakersfield (California), that's a hard place to play. North Dakota State is an NCAA Tournament team and we had chances to win both of those games. Now we've got to win them."

Sacramento State will enter Saturday's game with a 7-2 record, which matches the best mark in program history dating to 1948.

MSU will be playing at home for the first time in over three weeks. The Bobcats' last home game resulted in a 77-70 victory over South Dakota State on Dec. 5.

MSU's attendance of 4,877 against SDSU was the highest attended nonconference home game for the program since 1997.

