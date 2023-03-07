Montana State guard RaeQuan Battle (21) celebrates after throwing down a game-winning alley-oop during the Big Sky Basketball Championships semifinal game between Montana State and Weber State at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Montana State guard Caleb Fuller (0) throws his arms in the air after the Bobcats defeat the Wildcats during the Big Sky Basketball Championships semifinal game between Montana State and Weber State at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
The Bobcats celebrate their victory over the Wildcats during the Big Sky Basketball Championships semifinal game between Montana State and Weber State at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Montana State guard Caleb Fuller (0) loses his footing while guarding Weber State guard KJ Cunningham (3) during the Big Sky Basketball Championships semifinal game between Montana State and Weber State at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Montana State forward Jubrile Belo (13) passes against Weber State guard Steven Verplancken Jr. (11) during the Big Sky Basketball Championships semifinal game between Montana State and Weber State at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Montana State forward Great Osobor (3) drives to the basket between Weber State forward Dyson Koehler (4) and Weber State center Handje Tamba (32) during the Big Sky Basketball Championships semifinal game between Montana State and Weber State at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Montana State guard Caleb Fuller (0) throws up a shot under the basket during the Big Sky Basketball Championships semifinal game between Montana State and Weber State at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Montana State guard Robert Ford III (20) tries to steal the ball from Weber State guard KJ Cunningham (3) during the Big Sky Basketball Championships semifinal game between Montana State and Weber State at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian
BOISE, Idaho — The Montana State men's basketball team defeated Weber State 60-58 in double overtime on Tuesday evening in the Big Sky Conference Tournament semifinals at Idaho Central Arena.
After the Bobcats missed two chances to win it at the buzzer in regulation and in the first overtime, RaeQuan Battle caught a lob from Darius Brown II for a dunk with 1.6 seconds remaining.
Weber State's Steven Verplancken had his 3-pointer blocked by Caleb Fuller as time expired.
The game was a rematch of last season’s meeting in the same round of the tournament, won 69-66 by MSU on its way to a league title.
The Bobcats (24-9) advanced to face No. 9 seed Northern Arizona (12-22), which won earlier in the day against No. 4 seed Montana to continue its surprising postseason run after a regular season filled with narrow losses. That game will begin at 9:30 p.m. Mountain time.
FINAL: Montana State beats Weber State 60-58 in double overtime at the #BigSkyMBB semifinals. It’ll be No. 2 Montana State vs. No. 9 Northern Arizona in the championship game.
RaeQuan Battle gets the go-ahead dunk with 1.6 seconds left. Cats then come up with the defensive stop. pic.twitter.com/WhzJvyqu4B
MSU’s Great Osobor finished with 16 points before fouling out. Battle’s final dunk gave him 17 points. Jubrile Belo added 12.
The two best defensive teams in the Big Sky played, unsurprisingly, a low-scoring game, and it was evident it would be that way even early in the first half.
Montana State shot just 8 of 22 from the floor (2 of 8 on 3-pointers) but was rewarded for its aggressiveness in the lane, drawing eight fouls against the Wildcats and shooting 6 of 8 from the free throw line.
Belo made four of those foul shots, and Osobor made two. Osobor led the team with eight points at the break after showing a combination of strength and deft touch around the rim.
Verplancken led his team with 10 points at the break. Dillon Jones backed him up with six points. As a whole, the Wildcats shot 10 of 23 from the field (3 of 10 from outside).
Jones finished the game with a game-high 18 points, and Verplancken had 14.
This is MSU's third straight trip to the Big Sky tourney title game. The Bobcats lost to Eastern Washington 65-55 in the 2021 championship game and beat Northern Colorado 87-66 last March to advance to the NCAA Tournament.
This story will be updated.
