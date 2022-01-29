MSU ISU MBB

Montana State guard Kellen Tynes defends Idaho State guard Austin Smellie on Saturday, Jan. 1 at Worthington Arena. 

 Samuel Wilson, Bozeman Daily Chronicle

BOZEMAN — The Montana State men's basketball team's game scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 3, against Idaho State in Pocatello has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bengal program. The contest will be rescheduled at a later date, according to a MSU press release.

Montana State's next scheduled game, following Saturday's 4 p.m. contest at Worthington Arena versus Idaho, is a matchup at Weber State on Saturday, Feb. 5, slated to start at 6 p.m.

Tags

Load comments