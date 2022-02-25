STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Montana State received a pair of top 10 finishes on the men’s side as the Nordic events began at the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association Championships/NCAA West Regional on Friday afternoon at Howelsen Hill.
Kai Meyers, a freshman from Anchorage, Alaska, had his best outing of the season placing eighth in the 10-kilometer classical race with a time of 29 minutes, 3.6 seconds. Junior Reed Godfrey of Canmore, Alberta, finished 10th overall in 29:12.2.
Rounding out MSU’s scoring was Ty Godfrey, who placed 16th in 30:00.0.
Denver’s Andreas Kirkeng won the freestyle event in 27:29.5.
The Bobcat women were led by Sophia Mazzoni, who placed 11th covering the 5k course in 16:31.7. She was followed in scoring by Issy Hendry (13th, 16:54.1) and Adrianna Proffitt (17th, 17:06.3).
Utah’s Novie McCabe, who just returned from an appearance in the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games, won the women’s title in 14:56.3.
After six events, defending national champion Utah sits atop the team standing with 510 points. The Utes are followed by Denver (443), Colorado (381.5), MSU (350), Westminster (328), Alaska Anchorage (323), Colorado Mountain (186.5), Alaska Fairbanks (122) and Wyoming (49).
Also on Friday afternoon, an extra RMISA slalom qualifier was held with MSU’s Kristiane Bekkestad winning the event with a two-run total of 1:22.85. Bekkestad recorded the third-fastest opening run and solidified the top spot with the second fastest time in the final race in a time of 42.52.
The MSU men were paced in the slalom qualifier by Henry Heaydon, who placed seventh in 1:27.22.
The freestyle races will conclude the RMISA Championships/NCAA West Regional on Saturday.
