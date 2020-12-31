BOZEMAN — Montana State has scheduled a nonconference men's basketball game against NAIA Montana Western to be played Friday at 2 p.m. at Worthington Arena in Bozeman.

The matchup was announced Thursday via press release. 

MSU's previously scheduled contests on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 versus Southern Utah were canceled due to the Thunderbirds' program pausing all activities following a positive COVID-19 test.

Montana State's women's games against SUU were also canceled.

The Bobcats' game against UM Western, which competes in the Frontier Conference, will air on the Bobcat Sports Radio Network, the TuneIn app and at www.msubobcats.com/watch.

