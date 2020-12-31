BOZEMAN — Montana State has scheduled a nonconference men's basketball game against NAIA Montana Western to be played Friday at 2 p.m. at Worthington Arena in Bozeman.
The matchup was announced Thursday via press release.
MSU's previously scheduled contests on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2 versus Southern Utah were canceled due to the Thunderbirds' program pausing all activities following a positive COVID-19 test.
Montana State's women's games against SUU were also canceled.
The Bobcats' game against UM Western, which competes in the Frontier Conference, will air on the Bobcat Sports Radio Network, the TuneIn app and at www.msubobcats.com/watch.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.