FARMINGTON, Utah – The Montana State's men's and women's squads rank near the top with the men's team ranked second and the women's team slotted fourth in the Big Sky Conference preseason polls.
On the men's side, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks are selected to claim the 2021 championship, receiving all but one first-place vote and 120 total points. NAU last claimed an outdoor championship in 2018, when it scored 131 points.
Montana State (91) was picked ahead of Southern Utah (87). The Montana men are fifth.
On the women's side, the Lumberjacks received five of the 11 available first-place votes, and racked up 111 total points. Ahead of Montana State are Weber State (100) and defending champion Sacramento State (99).
Montana is picked eighth.
The 2021 Big Sky Outdoor Track & Field Championships will take place in Ogden, Utah, May 12-15.
