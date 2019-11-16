GREENSBORO, N.C. — Harald Frey hit from halfcourt as time expired to lift Montana State to a 67-66 win over UNC Greensboro in the Spartan Invitational Tournament on Saturday night.
*checks time, it's not even 8 p.m.*— Montana State Bobcats (@MSUBobcats) November 17, 2019
WE'LL BE WATCHING THIS ALL NIGHT! https://t.co/CnCbUwhnJ3
Frey made two from the free-throw line with :52 left to tie the game at 64-64. Kyrin Galloway missed from long range for the Spartans, and Amin Adamu misfired on a layup for the Bobcats with :13 left, but Isaiah Miller put Greensboro on top with his layup with :03 remaining.
"You don't always win in that fashion," Frey said. "It was crazy and I haven't really grasped it yet. But that was a team win. Regardless if that shot goes in, I think we played a really good game and one that we can build on."
Montana State held UNC Greensboro to 36 percent shooting from the field (25 of 69) while connecting on 21 of 40 (52.5 percent) and maintaining a 34-29 advantage on the boards.
Jubrile Belo led Montana State with 15 points. Frey finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and Ladan Ricketts added 11 points off the bench.
Miller finished with 20 points for the Spartans (3-2).
The Bobcats (3-1) defeated Appalachian State on Friday to open the tournament and will close it out Sunday against Tennessee Tech.
"I can't even express how proud I am of the guys," MSU coach Danny Sprinkle said. "Just how they fought and how resilient they were. UNCG made some big-time runs, some big-time shots, their crowd got going, but our guys stayed composed and disciplined.
"They also executed. Against that press for 40 minutes, I knew we were going to turn the ball over. For the most part we didn't have too many live-ball turnovers where they could score right away."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.