BOZEMAN — Nursing a four-point lead with 30 seconds left, the Montana State men’s basketball team tried to find the dagger.
RaeQuan Battle tried to deliver it, but his 3-pointer rimmed out. In most cases, the opposing team would rebound the miss and get a chance to cut the deficit to one possession. Instead, the shortest player on the court grabbed an offensive rebound.
MSU 6-foot guard Robert Ford III came up with the ball and got fouled as he tried to dribble precious time off the clock. Ford sank both free throws to all but destroy Eastern Washington’s comeback hopes.
Ford helped the Bobcats earn a regular season-ending 79-74 win on Monday night in Cheney, Washington. The game didn’t mean anything for the Big Sky Conference tournament seedings, but it meant plenty to MSU (22-9, 15-3 Big Sky), which will enter Boise, Idaho, as the tournament’s No. 2 seed.
The win at top-seeded EWU (22-9, 16-2) was the Bobcats’ fifth straight, and it guaranteed at least one win over every conference opponent this season. They avenged a 70-67 home loss to the Eagles on New Year’s Eve.
“Proud of how our team competed. I knew they would,” MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle said over the phone. “Great win against a really good team on the road.”
The score in Monday’s game also reached 70-67. This time, MSU was ahead, although it felt like EWU had all the momentum with 2 minutes, 39 seconds left. The Eagles were riding a 20-6 run.
About seven minutes earlier, MSU tied its largest lead of the game: 17 points. The Cats built an 18-8 advantage at the 11:13 mark of the first half, and the margin only dropped below 10 points one other time before that late EWU run.
The game tightened in part because MSU star guard RaeQuan Battle sat most of the second half after picking up his third and fourth fouls. But the Eagles might’ve clawed closer regardless.
“I knew they were going to make a run, especially in this gym. They’re just too good of shooters. They’ve got five guys that can really shoot the ball,” Sprinkle said. “We did a pretty good job at the front of the rim in the first half, protecting. The second half, that got away from us a little bit.”
EWU’s Casey Jones missed a free throw that would’ve made the score 70-68. On the next possession, MSU point guard Darius Brown II drilled a 3-pointer as the shot clock expired.
EWU scored on the following possession, but Jubrile Belo responded with an arguably bigger play than Brown’s: a thrown-in dunk toward the end of the shot clock.
The unfazed Eagles answered with another bucket. Ford’s clutch offensive rebound and free throws gave MSU the dagger it was searching for.
“I’m really proud of our guys and how we responded to their run,” Sprinkle said. “We didn’t flinch. We just kept executing. We had a couple sloppy turnovers, but we got stops when we needed to, and guys made big plays.”
Ford finished with 12 points (2 of 5 on 3s, 6 of 7 on free throws), a game-high 10 rebounds and two steals. Sprinkle said Ford “has a knack for rebounding the basketball.” The redshirt junior averaged 10.1 rebounds per game in two seasons at Clackamas Community College and finished the 2020-21 season at Idaho State with 7.2 boards per game.
“He’s just a tough little dude,” Sprinkle said. “He had a bloody nose, bloody mouth, but that’s what he does. He competes. He fights.”
Brown led the Cats with 18 points (7 of 9 from the field, 3 of 5 from 3) and four assists, and he added five rebounds. Belo had 16 points (7 of 8 from the field) and five boards, and Battle scored 16 (6 of 15).
MSU shot 52.7% from the field, 36.8% (7 of 19) from 3 and 87.5% (14 of 16) from the line. EWU finished at 51.9%, 42.1% (8 of 19) and 80% (12 of 15), respectively.
“We still have so much room for improvement,” Sprinkle said. “We haven’t peaked. We haven’t maxed out like a lot of teams have. We still have some things we can clean up defensively. We’re going to learn a lot from the last seven minutes tonight.”
Other than the foul-battered Battle, every Cat played more than their average minutes, and MSU used its usual starting lineup.
“That’s our program. That’s what we’re built on. There was never a thought of load managing or holding guys out,” Sprinkle said, adding, “I don’t care if it’s in a parking lot. I don’t care if it’s in Cheney, Boise, it doesn’t matter. When you put that Montana State jersey on, you better be ready to fight.”
Both EWU and MSU earned first-round byes at the Big Sky tournament. The Cats will play in the quarterfinals Sunday against the winner of Saturday’s game between seventh-seeded Portland State and eighth-seeded Northern Colorado, both of whom MSU swept in the regular season. Tip-off for that Sunday game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Mountain time.
Sprinkle hopes to play a rubber match with EWU.
“That means we’ll meet them in the championship,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.