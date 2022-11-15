EUGENE, Ore. — The Montana State men’s basketball team hung with Oregon for much of the first half, but the Ducks pulled away for a 81-51 win at Matthew Knight Arena.
Playing in Eugene for the first time since 2009, the Bobcats (1-2) were out-shot by the Ducks (2-1) 69.2% to 36.7% in the second half.
“We had them out of their rhythm with our 1-3-1 zone in the first half,” Montana State head coach Danny Sprinkle told Bobcat Radio Network after the game. “We got them to miss a few shots, but I thought once Quincy Guerrier got going and started making some threes, they breathed a sigh of relief. They came with a different urgency and intention tonight. I thought they really guarded us.”
RaeQuan Battle led the Bobcats with 20 points. The Washington transfer shot 8 of 17 from the field.
“RaeQuan looked like he was the one who belonged on the court for our team,” Sprinkle said. “Obviously that’s why he was in the Pac-12, but he was aggressive and we needed him to be like that for this game. He was the one guy who could get by their defenders and make some problems for Oregon.”
Great Osobor chipped in seven points for Montana State, plus Patrick McMahon added six points in 14 minutes.
Reigning Big Sky MVP and defensive player of the year Jubrile Belo dealt with foul trouble all night and didn't score. He finished 0 of 2 from the field with one assist and one rebound in 13 minutes.
Battle and Sam Lecholat opened up the scoring for MSU, giving the Bobcats an early 5-3 lead over the Ducks. Both teams struggled to make shots for several minutes, as both teams were tied 5-5 at the first media timeout. Battle snapped the scoring drought by nailing a three to make it an 8-5 game, and the Ducks went on an 8-0 run to take a 13-8 lead with 11:44 left in the half.
A put-back layup from Robert Ford III momentarily halted Oregon’s run, and Battle answered an Oregon 7-0 run with a personal 6-0 run that pulled MSU within four, 20-16.
Tyler Patterson’s long corner two helped MSU make the score 26-21 in favor of the Ducks with 4:46 to go. Oregon went on a 9-1 run to close the half and take a 34-22 lead.
The Ducks opened the second half on an 18-3 run.
Oregon had five players finish in double figures, led by Kel’el Ware’s 16 points on 7-for-12 shooting off the bench. Tuesday was Oregon’s fourth straight win over the Bobcats.
“We’ll definitely learn from this one,” Sprinkle said. “There were a lot of good moments, but we’ve got to go home now and win.”
The Bobcats will play their first home of the season on Friday night against Warner Pacific as part of a doubleheader with the women's team. Both teams’ championship banners from last year’s Big Sky titles will be unveiled during the doubleheader. Tickets to that game are $5 and include a "Can the Griz" canned food donation ahead of Saturday's Brawl of the Wild football game.
