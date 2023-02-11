POCATELLO, Idaho – Two late jumpers from RaeQuan Battle in the last two minutes helped the Montana State men’s basketball team hold off the Idaho State Bengals in a 58-52 Big Sky Conference win on Saturday night.
With both teams struggling to score in the second half, MSU made four of its eight second-half field goals in the final two minutes — two of which came from Battle. Free-throw shooting helped the Bobcats pull away, as MSU went 13-for-17 (76.5%) from the charity stripe while ISU went 10-for-16 (62.5%) in the second half.
“I’m proud of our guys for coming together,” Montana State coach Danny Sprinkle told Bobcat Sports Radio Network. “When they pulled within two and the fans were rocking, RaeQuan really took over for us. He had some big-time shots.”
Relying on an effective sideline trap, the Bobcats (18-9, 11-3 Big Sky Conference) forced a season-high 18 turnovers against the Bengals (9-17, 6-7 Big Sky Conference) — 13 of which came in the first half. Yet both teams struggled shooting, as ISU out-shot MSU 39.1% to 35.3% from the field. Both teams finished with 34 rebounds.
Battle led MSU with 15 points, and Great Osobor notched his third double-double of the season with 14 points and 12 rebounds, the latter of which tied his career-high. Darius Brown II finished with 14 points, six rebounds and four steals, plus he went 10-for-10 from the charity stripe.
“Darius Brown won us the game,” Sprinkle said. “He only scored 14 points, but off his four steals, we got eight points directly from him. I thought his defense on Brock Mackenzie by forcing seven turnovers from him was tremendous.”
“Great’s energy was tremendous,” Sprinkle added. “That’s the hardest he’s played. When he’s that active, he has such long arms that he’s going to get tips around those guys. We need that effort every night, and we really needed that double-double from him.”
Montana State’s defense caused a few Idaho State turnovers to start the game, yet both teams made threes to make it a 6-3 ballgame in favor of Idaho State. But MSU rattled off a 6-0 run sparked by two Darius Brown II free throws, a mid-range jumper from RaeQuan Battle and Great Osobor rim-running to an easy layup off a Caleb Fuller steal.
Neither team led by more than one point the second half until Caleb Fuller bulldozed his way through the lane for a layup that put MSU up 33-30 with 16:56 remaining. This basket was part of a 7-0 Bobcat run that coincided with a near-five-minute ISU scoring drought.
MSU has one week to prepare for the second Brawl of the Wild rivalry game series against the University of Montana, which is scheduled for Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.
