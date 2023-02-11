POCATELLO, Idaho – Two late jumpers from RaeQuan Battle in the last two minutes helped the Montana State men’s basketball team hold off the Idaho State Bengals in a 58-52 Big Sky Conference win on Saturday night.

With both teams struggling to score in the second half, MSU made four of its eight second-half field goals in the final two minutes — two of which came from Battle. Free-throw shooting helped the Bobcats pull away, as MSU went 13-for-17 (76.5%) from the charity stripe while ISU went 10-for-16 (62.5%) in the second half.

