HILLSBORO, Ore. – The Montana State men and women earned third and sixth place at the 2021 Big Sky Conference Cross Country Championships on Friday at Meriwether National Golf Course.
Montana's men finished seventh and the women 10th.
The MSU men's squad finish ties its best showing in the last decade, with the Bobcats aking third in 2019 and 2013. Their' top four individuals held firm for most of the 8-kilometer race and eventually claimed spots among the top 20.
Ben Perrin earned his first All-Big Sky performance in cross country by finishing sixth with a time of 23 minutes, 26.4 seconds. He was joined among the top 10 all-conference by Duncan Hamilton, who took 10th in 23:58.8.
"Ben ran great," said Lyle Weese, Montana State's coach. "He's ran really well at Big Sky meets before, so he tends to show up and do really great at these Big Sky Championships. It was awesome to see him breakthrough and run in front with some really solid runners."
MSU's scoring lineup received a boost from Matthew Richtman and Cooper West. Richtman took 12th in 24:05.3 and West 17th in 24:20.0.
"It was awesome to see Cooper have a breakthrough race, that'll be huge for us as we head to the Mountain Region meet," Weese said. "Matthew Richtman has been solid for us all year and he had another great race today. It was good to see some different guys step up for us."
Levi Taylor rounded out MSU's scoring lineup by placing 35th in 24:55.5. Owen Smith (25:06.4) took 40th, Riley Collins (25:24.9) placed 48th and Rob McManus (26:29.1) finished 66th.
The Bobcats scored 80 points, finishing ahead of Weber State (89) and Idaho (137). NAU won the team title with 30 points and Southern Utah followed with 53.
Montana was led by Joel Mendez’s 33rd-place finish, the best individual finish for the Grizzlies since 2017. It's also the team's best finish since 2015.
Montana had six finishers in the top 50 at the 2020 Big Sky Championships, which were raced last February. Friday’s goal was to do something similar, but in the top 40.
Only Mendez, who covered the eight-kilometer course in a time of 24:51, Ben Vanderbosch (38th, 25:01) and freshman Jordan Hansen (39th, 25:01) were able to pull that off.
No other Grizzly broke the top 50.
“That was not the direction we wanted to go after our top three,” coach Clint May said. “There were some guys on the back end that were a little disappointed that they weren’t able to move over the second half of the race. It was just kind of a flat day for some of the guys.”
MSU's women's squad was led by Camila Noe, who claimed her third All-Big Sky finish. Noe sat among the lead pack for most of the 5K race before eventually taking eighth in 16:50.6.
"I think it will be important for Camila to come off of this meet feeling ready to go for the regional meet," Weese said. "She just needs to go out there and put forth her best effort so she can see if she can get into the NCAA Championships."
MSU's scoring lineup included Mya Dube, Lauren Stanford, Samantha Kelderman and Kendra Lusk. Dube (17:48.2) finished 39th, Stanford (18:00.6) placed 44th, Kelderman (18:13.8) took 46th and Lusk (18:17.4) came in 51st.
Also competing for the Bobcats was Grace Gilbreth (18:23.2) who finished 56th, Hannah Perrin (18:34.6) who took 62nd and Alex Moore (19:44.3) who finished 80th.
"It was good to get the women's team into a Big Sky Championship race," Weese said of the squad that features nearly all underclassmen. "Especially the freshmen with this being their first experience, it was good for them to have that and know what it's like going forward."
The Montana women’s team finished 10th out of 11, with just two runners, Beatrix Frissell and Olivia Lackland Henry, placing in the top 70 in the 82-athlete field.
Frissell finished 37th, covering the five-kilometer course in 17:43. Lackland Henry was 40th in 17:49.
“Welcome to the Big Sky Conference,” said May, who had four runners competing at their first league championship. “It’s a tough race.”
Montana State and Montana return to competition Nov. 12 in the NCAA Mountain Region Championships. The meet hosted by BYU takes place at Timpanogos Golf Course.
