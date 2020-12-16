BOZEMAN — Montana State hits the road for its final two non-conference men's basketball games and opens its trip with a matchup against Washington State at 7 p.m. (MT) Friday in Beasley Coliseum.
The Bobcats and Cougars are set to meet for the 32nd time.
The Bobcats trail in the series 23-8 but defeated Washington State 95-90 in the last meeting Dec. 9, 2018, in Kennewick, Washington. MSU was led by Harald Frey's 31 points and 10 assists. MSU's win was its first over a Pac-12 opponent since 2011 and its first against the Cougars since 1973. WSU had won the previous nine matchups.
Washington State (5-0) is off to its best start since 2017-18 and receiving votes in the AP Top 25 for the first time since that season. Isaac Bonton, a former Montana State recruit and preseason all-Pac-12 selection, and Noah Williams are averaging double figures scoring to pace WSU.
"They are a very disciplined team and their spacing is great," MSU coach Danny Sprinkle said. "(Head coach) Kyle Smith's teams do a really good job of spacing the floor, his guys make the right reads and he's always got shooters all over the place. They're a very hard guard.
"They have two terrific guards in Isaac Bonton and Noah Williams who are tremendously talented. They're going to take a majority of their shots, but we can't let their kind of peripheral guys make a bunch of 3s either because that's when they're dangerous."
Montana State heads into its fourth contest with a 2-1 record after defeating Yellowstone Christian 114-74 on Sunday in its home opener. The Bobcats' point total tied for sixth highest in program history. MSU was led by six double-digit scorers, the first time the program achieved the feat since 2009. MSU's 53 rebounds were its 10th most this century and its 33 free throws were tied for the third most in the same span.
Two newcomers recorded double-doubles. Junior Mike Hood recorded career highs of 21 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. Senior Abdul Mohamed, who spent the previous two years at North Texas, also registered career highs with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
"I'm glad our guys got some confidence out of it," Sprinkle said. "Some of our guys that we wanted to break out offensively like Mike (Hood), Abdul (Mohamed), guys that are capable of doing that I think it was really good for them to get out on the court and be more aggressive offensively. We know it's not going to be the same the next couple of games. We've got to continue to get better offensively so we can be that productive against Division I teams also."
Three Bobcats are averaging double figures through three games: Xavier Bishop (18.5) and Amin Adamu (15.5) pace MSU. Jubrile Belo, who's averaging 14 points, is the rebounding leader with 6.3 boards per game.
MSU has scored 70 or more points in each game this season, a mark the Cats hit in less than half their games a season ago. MSU ranks 12th in NCAA Division I basketball in scoring offense (91.7), 15th in free throw percentage (80.3%) and eighth in 3-point field goal percentage (44.1%).
Washington State hasn't allowed an opponent to reach 70 points this season and its five wins have come by a combined 22 points. The Cougars' field-goal percentage defense (34.8%) ranks 12th in the nation and their scoring defense (58.6) is 24th. WSU's defensive rebounds per game mark of 30.4 is 38th overall.
Friday's game will only be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network (Washington), which can be found on cable packages such as Dish Network, Cox TV, Spectrum and Comcast Xfinity. All Bobcat basketball games are available as part of the Bobcat Sports Radio Network, on the TuneIn app or at msubobcats.com/watch.
