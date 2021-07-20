BOZEMAN — The Big Sky Conference schedules for all 11 men's basketball teams, including Montana State, were released Monday.
The MSU men will play the same opponent as the women's team on the same date, with one playing on the road and the other at home, in all but four cases.
Two exceptions are the games against rival Montana. The day-night doubleheaders are scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8 in Bozeman and Saturday, Feb. 26 in Missoula.
The Bobcat men will host Sacramento State on March 3 and Northern Colorado on March 5 to end the regular season. The women will play at Sac State and at UNC on March 2 and 4, respectively.
The MSU men's conference slate will start Dec. 2 at UNC. The Bobcats will travel to Sac State two days later, play nonconference games for three-plus weeks and resume Big Sky play on Dec. 30 against Weber State for their conference home opener.
The 20-game double round-robin schedule will give MSU one home game and one away game against each conference opponent. Southern Utah will serve as the Big Sky men's basketball lone wolf for the season, and Northern Arizona and Portland State will be travel partners. MSU and UM will also be travel partners, as will Eastern Washington with Idaho, Idaho State with Weber State and UNC with Sac State.
The Big Sky men's basketball tournament will be played March 9-12 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. EWU won the tournament during the pandemic-affected 2020-21 season, while SUU finished first in the regular season conference standings at 12-2 (EWU and Weber State both went 12-3).
MSU finished tied for fourth with Idaho State in last season's conference standings at 8-6. The Bobcats, who finished 13-10 overall, beat ISU and SUU to reach the Big Sky tourney title game, where they lost to EWU. It was MSU's second season under head coach Danny Sprinkle.
