BOZEMAN — North Texas graduate transfer Abdul Mohamed has signed a financial-aid agreement to join the Montana State men's basketball program for the 2020-21 season, Bobcats coach Danny Sprinkle announced Saturday.
Mohamed attended North Texas for two years, suiting up as a redshirt junior this past season. He spent his first two years of college eligibility at Gillette (Wyo.) College.
He will be eligible immediately.
"Abdul is close to 6-foot-8, super long, athletic and he's a really skilled player," Sprinkle said. "He brings tremendous versatility to our team. There's not a lot of guys like him in our league with his size and length that can kind of do the things he does. He can rebound the ball, he can pass it, he's got a really good feel for the game."
Mohamed was named an NJCAA third-team All-American and was selected to the All-Region IX team during his sophomore season at Gillette College. He averaged 15.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for a team that finished 27-5 overall.
The Ottawa, Ontario, native averaged nearly 13 points and 6 rebounds per game as a freshman He also shot 47.1% from the field and 39.5% from the 3-point line to help Gillette College finish 32-4 overall.
Mohamed played in 15 games as a junior at North Texas, which won the Conference USA 2019-20 regular-season title.
"There's a reason why he was a junior college All-American at Gillette under Shawn Neary, who did a tremendous job with him," Sprinkle said. "He went to North Texas and got injured his first year and was on a tremendously talented team this year. They had some great players at his position, but I spoke with their coaches and they raved about how good of a player and person he is.
"I recruited him when I was at CSU Fullerton out of Gillette, Chris Haslam knew him from recruiting him from Gillette and Dan Russell coached against him (at Casper College). We were very comfortable with Abdul and he was comfortable with us before he even decided to come here."
The Bobcats are set to have six newcomers heading into the 2020-21 season. Mike Hood and Tyler Patterson signed in November, incoming junior Bilal Shabazz and sophomore Nick Gazelas signed Wednesday, and freshman Kellen Tynes signed Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.