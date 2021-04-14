BOZEMAN — Montana State men's basketball received a fifth signee to its 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday as 7-foot-3 Jasper Reinalda submitted his National Letter of Intent to join the program.

Reinalda is in the midst of a post-graduate year refining his play at Donar academy in Groningen, Netherlands. He has been a member of the professional club's U22 squad.

A 2020 graduate of Corvallis (Oregon) High School, Reinalda was a three-year varsity member and two-year starter for the Spartans. Reinalda developed his play and completed his senior season averaging 15.5 points, 12.6 rebounds and nearly five blocks per game while shooting 74.7% from the field.

He was a first-team Mid-Willamette Conference selection in consecutive seasons at Corvallis.

Reinalda's father played at Oregon State. Jasper Reinalda has dual citizenship in both the Netherlands and United States and is bilingual. He played AAU basketball for the Portland based Team Fly club.

"He's going to be a campus favorite, a crowd favorite and not just because of his size," MSU coach Danny Sprinkle said. "There's a difference between 7 feet and 7-foot-3; he's gigantic. His personality is infectious, he's an awesome person. That's why he's going to be a crowd favorite and everyone on campus is going to love him.

"He's comfortable being Jasper. He's a lot bigger than everybody and he's comfortable with that. Sometimes you get young bigs and they don't know how to work, but he's a hard worker. You don't see that a lot in 7 footers as young as him. I'm super excited to have him get here. I think he's a great person and think he can have a tremendous career here."

Reinalda joins Alex Germer, Sam Lecholat, Patrick McMahon and Great Osobor — with the four others having signed during the early signing period in November 2020 — as freshmen on the 2021-22 roster.