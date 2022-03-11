BOISE, Idaho — Great Osobor hit a tie-breaking bucket with just under two minutes left and Montana State survived a tense defensive tussle with Weber State Friday night in the Big Sky Conference tournament semifinals.

RaeQuan Battle added two big insurance free throws with 25 ticks remaining and the top-seeded Bobcats held on for a 69-66 win at Idaho Central Arena. They will play in the championship on Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.

Portland State and Northern Colorado played in the second semifinal later Friday night. 

Battle led the Bobcats with 17 points, hitting 13 of 14 attempts from the free-throw line. Dillon Jones of Weber State led all scorers with 18 points.

Jones made a second-chance layup with 14 ticks left to cut Weber's deficit to 68-66. The Wildcats immediately fouled and Battle made one of two free throws to push the lead to 69-66. Jones tried a 3-point shot at the buzzer but failed to convert.

Weber State led by eight points early in the second half before Montana State rallied. 

This story will be updated

