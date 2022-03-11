Montana State guard Xavier Bishop (1) and Montana State guard Amin Adamu (5) celebrate their victory over the Wildcats during the Big Sky Conference Basketball Championships semifinal between Montana State and Weber State at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, Friday, March 11, 2022.
Montana State guard Xavier Bishop (1) and Montana State guard Amin Adamu (5) celebrate their victory over the Wildcats during the Big Sky Conference Basketball Championships semifinal between Montana State and Weber State at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, Friday, March 11, 2022.
Weber State forward Dillon Jones (2) and Weber State forward Michal Kozak (11) react to their loss to the Bobcats during the Big Sky Conference Basketball Championships semifinal between Montana State and Weber State at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, Friday, March 11, 2022.
Montana State guard Amin Adamu (5) puts up a shot during the Big Sky Conference Basketball Championships semifinal between Montana State and Weber State at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho, Friday, March 11, 2022.
Montana State forward Great Osobor (3) looks to shoot against Weber State forward Dillon Jones (2) during Friday's Big Sky Conference basketball tournament semifinal at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho. Montana State won, 69-66.
BOISE, Idaho — Great Osobor hit a tie-breaking bucket with just under two minutes left and Montana State survived a tense defensive tussle with Weber State Friday night in the Big Sky Conference tournament semifinals.
RaeQuan Battle added two big insurance free throws with 25 ticks remaining and the top-seeded Bobcats held on for a 69-66 win at Idaho Central Arena. They will play in the championship on Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.
Portland State and Northern Colorado played in the second semifinal later Friday night.
Battle led the Bobcats with 17 points, hitting 13 of 14 attempts from the free-throw line. Dillon Jones of Weber State led all scorers with 18 points.
Jones made a second-chance layup with 14 ticks left to cut Weber's deficit to 68-66. The Wildcats immediately fouled and Battle made one of two free throws to push the lead to 69-66. Jones tried a 3-point shot at the buzzer but failed to convert.
Weber State led by eight points early in the second half before Montana State rallied.
This story will be updated
Photos: Montana State vs. Weber State Big Sky Conference tournament semifinal game
