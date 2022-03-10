BOISE, Idaho — Xavier Bishop and Jubrile Belo hadn’t practiced all week while nursing injuries. RaeQuan Battle had been vomiting for the past few days.
Despite all of that, they and the rest of Montana State’s men's basketball players looked right at home Thursday afternoon in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky Conference tournament at Idaho Central Arena.
Eighth-seeded Sacramento State opened up an eight-point lead in the game’s first three minutes, but that was the only stretch where the Bobcats looked collectively out of sorts.
Montana State, the tournament’s top seed, eventually pulled ahead and claimed a decisive 83-61 victory.
Bishop, after wearing a walking boot on his left foot all week since injuring it on Saturday in the regular season finale, scored a team-high 14 points and added three rebounds, three assists and one steal without a turnover. Belo played with a brace on his right knee to protect the joint he injured on Tuesday of last week against Southern Utah, and he scored 11 points and had five rebounds. Battle, while battling some sort of illness, had scored 10 points, with the help of a pair of 3-pointers, and had three boards, a steal, a block and an assist.
It was a gutsy performance throughout, but for those three in particular it was especially so.
“We’re a no-excuse program,” head coach Danny Sprinkle said. “It shows the resiliency of those guys. It showed a lot of heart for those guys. I was worried they were going to be out of rhythm, especially Xavier, but he’s just a little baller. I’m proud of our guys.”
There was a lot more to be proud of, as well.
Abdul Mohamed added 11 points and four rebounds with three steals. And freshman Great Osobor tallied 13 points, three boards, two assists and one block in his first taste of tournament action.
And defensively, after the Bobcats allowed Sacramento State senior Bryce Fowler to score 14 points in the first 11 minutes of the game, he was limited to just six the rest of the way.
All around, the pressure of being the top seed along with the stage of the tournament didn’t seem to be too much for anybody on MSU’s side.
“I feel like we play very different on the road,” Mohamed said. “The shoot-around was great for us today, just getting shots up and getting on the court. I think it took us that first 10 minutes to get the nerves out and get the anxiety out. But once we did that, you see what happened.”
The win sent Montana State to the tournament semifinals at 5:30 p.m. Friday against No. 4 Weber State, which beat No. 5 Montana 68-56 in the second quarterfinal game on Thursday. The Bobcats split the season series with the Wildcats with each team winning on the road.
MSU defeated the Hornets by six last week in Bozeman. Fowler got in early foul trouble in that contest but still finished with 15 points. The scoring slack then was picked up by Zach Chappell and William FitzPatrick, who scored 22 and 15 points, respectively, and hit a combined eight 3-pointers.
In the third meeting between the teams, Chappell scored 19 but FitzPatrick had just seven. The latter hit the Hornets’ only 3-pointer. The rest of the team was 0 of 11.
“To give Sac State credit, they put us on our heels early,” Sprinkle said. “We knew over the course of the game we wanted to wear them down with them playing (Wednesday) and make them shoot jump shots.”
Fowler dominated the first 10 minutes of the game, but his last bucket came with 9 minutes, 19 seconds remaining before halftime. Teammate Rick Barros III added a jumper to give the Hornets a 22-19 lead, but the Bobcats closed on a 20-6 run to take control of the game and lead 39-28 at the half.
Seven Bobcats — Belo, Amin Adamu, Osobor, Nick Gazelas, Battle, Bishop and Mohamed — contributed to the run. Gazelas, Adamu and Tyler Patterson all finished with six points. Late in the game, Patrick McMahon added five points. On Adamu’s first bucket of the game, he became the 40th player in program history to join the 1,000-point club. Belo was the 39th earlier this season.
The Hornets never got closer than nine points in the second half. Fowler didn’t score in the second half until 3:16 remained in the game with the Hornets trailing by 25 points.
For one game at least, the injuries were not a concern for MSU. With everybody available and seemingly at full strength, the Bobcats looked the part of the tournament’s top seed.
“I feel great. A lot of treatment the last couple days. Shout out to Brett (Ritter),” Bishop said, referencing the team’s trainer. “He definitely puts us in position to be successful on the court. I was never worried. I’m fine, I’m good. I knew my teammates had my back. We’re strength in numbers. That’s why we’re so good. Anybody can step up. Anybody can have a great game.”
