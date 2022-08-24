BOZEMAN — Montana State men's basketball coach Danny Sprinkle will host a coaching clinic that will take place at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse at 10:30 a.n. on Oct. 1.

The event will be an opportunity for local and regional basketball coaches from all levels to learn from a loaded lineup of guest speakers, including Sprinkle and current MSU head women's basketball coach Tricia Binford plus Larry Krystkowiak — a Shelby native who played and coached at Montana and played and coached in the NBA — and former Utah Jazz vice president/general manager Dennis Lindsey.

“This clinic will be a tremendous asset and learning opportunity for the coaches in Montana and surrounding states," Sprinkle said. "A chance to learn from high-level people like Larry, Tricia and Dennis is something you will not want to miss.”

Admission to the event costs $60 per person. To sign up, either visit the men's basketball page on msubobcats.com, contact Bobcat Director of Basketball Operations Colin McGettigan at colin.mcgettigan@msubobcats.com or call 719-660-7393.

