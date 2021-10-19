BOZEMAN — The Montana State men's basketball program has added an exhibition game against Providence on Monday to open its 2021-22 season. 

The game against the Argos is set for 7 p.m. in Worthington Arena. The Bobcats also play Yellowstone Christian on Wednesday, Nov. 3, in a second exhibition. 

Tickets for each game will be available in season-ticket packages Monday when single-game tickets for all MSU men's and women's home games go on sale. Both exhibition contests — Providence and Yellowstone Christian — will not be streamed or broadcast on radio. 

Montana State will host three nonconference games before the first home Big Sky Conference contest against Weber State on Dec. 30. 

Tags

Load comments