BOZEMAN — The Montana State men's basketball program has added an exhibition game against Providence on Monday to open its 2021-22 season.
The game against the Argos is set for 7 p.m. in Worthington Arena. The Bobcats also play Yellowstone Christian on Wednesday, Nov. 3, in a second exhibition.
Tickets for each game will be available in season-ticket packages Monday when single-game tickets for all MSU men's and women's home games go on sale. Both exhibition contests — Providence and Yellowstone Christian — will not be streamed or broadcast on radio.
Montana State will host three nonconference games before the first home Big Sky Conference contest against Weber State on Dec. 30.
