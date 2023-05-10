BOZEMAN — The sixth-seeded Montana State men's lacrosse team lost to No. 3 St. Thomas 14-4 in the Men’s Collegiate Lacrosse Association Division II national tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday night in Round Rock, Texas.
The Tommies, who have won all six of their D-II national titles since 2009, took a 4-1 lead over the MSU through one quarter, led 5-1 at halftime and went up 9-3 through three.
The Bobcats finished the season with a 14-3 record. MSU also lost to St. Thomas 9-5 on Feb. 26, and the other defeat was 12-11 to Air Force on April 29. The Cats opened the national tourney with a 16-8 win over UC San Diego.
