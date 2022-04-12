BOZEMAN — Donations to the Montana State men's lacrosse program have poured in since Sunday, when the team's bus was decimated by a fire.
The club lacrosse team made a trip to Dickinson, North Dakota, over the weekend. Two hours before the Bobcats got back to Bozeman on Sunday, the bus engine failed and started a fire that spread across the bus, according to the team's Instagram and GoFundMe accounts. No one was injured, but the bus was destroyed, as were more than 20 players' personal items such as laptops and notes.
The team set up its GoFundMe account on Monday, hoping to raise $40,000 to help it replace the lost items and cover some of the travel costs to next month's national tournament in Texas. The account has raised more than $64,000 as of Tuesday afternoon (the top donation is $10,000 from an anonymous donor).
The Cats have a 7-5 record so far this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.