POCATELLO, Idaho — In a back-and-forth affair against Big Sky rival Idaho State, the Montana State men's tennis team's margin for success came down to where it often has this season.
The final singles match. And Joaquin Espinoza.
Montana State’s senior stalwart at the bottom of the lineup won a 7-5, 6-3 decision to clinch Montana State’s 4-3 win over the Bengals on Friday. The showdown between Big Sky unbeatens leaves MSU with a 3-0 league mark, while the Bengals now stand 2-1.
Idaho State’s fast start came by virtue of winning the doubles point, although that, too, was hotly contested. MSU’s top team of Jamieson Nathan and Matej Panik edged Patrik Trhac and Aleksandar Petrovic 6-4, but the Bengals fought back for wins at No. 2 and No. 3 to clinch the point.
Down 1-0, Panik took a 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) decision at No. 2. After Trhac pushed the Bengals ahead 2-1 with a win at No. 1 singles, Nathan captured MSU’s second point with a win at No. 3 singles, and Nejc Sitar put the Bobcats ahead 3-2 with a win at No. 5. ISU tied the score again with a win at No. 4 singles, setting up Espinoza’s all-or-nothing contest at No. 6.
The Bobcats (3-0 in league play), Northern Arizona (2-0) and Montana (1-0) set the pace in the Big Sky. MSU’s next match is March 27 against Weber State in Bozeman.
