MOSCOW, Idaho — Montana State dropped its first Big Sky Conference men's tennis match of the season Sunday, a 5-2 decision at Idaho that leaves Montana State 5-1 in league play.

After MSU's loss, six of the league's nine teams have either one or two league defeats.

Idaho won the doubles point with wins at the top and bottom ladder spots (Daan Van Dijk and Nejc Sitar led at No. 2 doubles when it was abandoned because UI clinched the team point), then then took straight set wins at No. 4 and No. 1 singles to grab a 3-0 team lead.

Matej Panik won a 6-3, 6-2 decision, and Joaquin Espinoza won his fifth straight decision to pull the Bobcats within 3-2. Bruno Casino clinched the win for Idaho with a dramatic 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) win over Jamieson. Mario Dunn Garza finished the afternoon's proceedings with a 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) win over Nejc Sitar.

The Bobcats remain in first place, holding a one-half game edge against Montana. UM hosts Sacramento State on Tuesday at 10 a.m. before finishing league play at Idaho on April 16 and at MSU April 23. The Cats host Sacramento State (4-2 in Big Sky play) on Thursday at 2 p.m. in the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center.

