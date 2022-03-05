BOISE, Idaho — The Montana State men's tennis team won the doubles point then cruised through the singles play, winning five of six matches, on the way to a 6-1 win over the University of the Pacific on Saturday.
Bobcat coach Trey Morris retooled his doubles lineup for Saturday’s match, and it worked. Matej Panik played with Jamieson Nathan and won 6-2 at No. 1. Marcos Zelver and Brad Bukland won 6-3 at No. 3, while Pacific beat the Bobcats at the second ladder spot.
Four of Montana State’s five singles wins came in three sets. Daan Van Dijk won 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1, Matej Panik won 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 at No. 2, Brad Buckland won 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 at No. 4, and Joaquin Espinoza took his match at the bottom ladder spot 3-6, 6-1, 6-2. Nejc Sitar also won at No. 5, 6-3, 6-0.
The Bobcats, now 11-4, head to the Northwest next week to play at Portland on Friday and Portland State on Saturday.
