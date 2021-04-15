BOZEMAN – The Montana State men’s tennis team will fight to remain in the race for the Big Sky Conference tournament on Friday when it hosts Eastern Washington in the home finale.
The Bobcats and Eastern each enter weekend play 0-2 in Big Sky North action. Portland State (3-0) and Idaho (2-1) set the pace in the division, and Montana is 1-1 before a Saturday contest against EWU.
Montana State finishes the season next week at Montana, leaving a scramble between each North Division team other than PSU for one of two Big Sky Tournament slots.
Three freshmen lead the Bobcats in wins.
Brad Buckland is 6-5, primarily playing at No. 4 singles, while Daan Van Dijk (4-7) and Jakob Mosvold (4-3) each have four victories in singles play spread over several ladder spots.
Eastern Washington, led by former Bobcat coach Jared Burnham, has enjoyed success at the lower ladder positions. Bruno Ortega is 3-8 on the season, with all three wins at No. 5, and Jeremy Mueller has two wins at No. 6 singes.
