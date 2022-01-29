BOZEMAN — Montana State earned a 6-1 non-conference men’s tennis victory over Seattle on Friday, and according to Bobcat junior Brad Buckland it started with a good start.

“When you win the doubles point,” he said, “it gets the adrenaline going, it’s a high, everyone is pumped up. It gets the boys going. It’s definitely important.”

Buckland and Jamieson Nathan won at No. 3 doubles to clinch the match’s first point, then Buckland kept things rolling with a 6-1, 6-3 over Michael Frank. Staked to a 2-0 lead, Montana State fought to three-set wins at No. 3 (Jamieson Nathan beat Filip Stipic 7-6, 0-6, 6-2) and No. 2 (Daan Van Dijk defeated Veselin Kiselkov 2-6, 6-4, 7-6) to clinch the team result.

“It was another good home win to start a big weekend of tennis,” said MSU coach Trey Morris. “We fought to a win in the doubles point and then just kept it simple (in singles play) and played textbook tennis.”

It was simple, but rarely easy. Matej Panik dropped a hotly contested 7-5, 6-7, 6-4 decision at the top ladder spot for Seattle’s only point of the afternoon, then Nejc Sitar rode a roller-coaster performance to a 6-1, 6-7, 10-5 win at No. 5. Joaquin Espinoza closed the proceedings with a 6-4, 6-3 win at the sixth ladder spot.

“Some of the boys are struggling to find their form early in the season,” Morris said, “but they competed really hard. They found a way to grind out a team win because they competed hard. Everyone will find their form individually, but to win the way they did today tells me we have a really tough group.”

According to Buckland, the Bobcats were able to ride the wave of momentum that began early. “We got off to a really quick start and the energy was good,” he said. “I was able to get a lot of first serves in. Winning that doubles point got things going and from there it was just staying solid all the way through.”

The Bobcats raised their record to 4-1 on the season with the win, while Seattle is 0-5. Montana State hosts Oral Roberts on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center.

Tags

Load comments