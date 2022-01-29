BOZEMAN — Montana State earned a 6-1 non-conference men’s tennis victory over Seattle on Friday, and according to Bobcat junior Brad Buckland it started with a good start.
“When you win the doubles point,” he said, “it gets the adrenaline going, it’s a high, everyone is pumped up. It gets the boys going. It’s definitely important.”
Buckland and Jamieson Nathan won at No. 3 doubles to clinch the match’s first point, then Buckland kept things rolling with a 6-1, 6-3 over Michael Frank. Staked to a 2-0 lead, Montana State fought to three-set wins at No. 3 (Jamieson Nathan beat Filip Stipic 7-6, 0-6, 6-2) and No. 2 (Daan Van Dijk defeated Veselin Kiselkov 2-6, 6-4, 7-6) to clinch the team result.
“It was another good home win to start a big weekend of tennis,” said MSU coach Trey Morris. “We fought to a win in the doubles point and then just kept it simple (in singles play) and played textbook tennis.”
It was simple, but rarely easy. Matej Panik dropped a hotly contested 7-5, 6-7, 6-4 decision at the top ladder spot for Seattle’s only point of the afternoon, then Nejc Sitar rode a roller-coaster performance to a 6-1, 6-7, 10-5 win at No. 5. Joaquin Espinoza closed the proceedings with a 6-4, 6-3 win at the sixth ladder spot.
“Some of the boys are struggling to find their form early in the season,” Morris said, “but they competed really hard. They found a way to grind out a team win because they competed hard. Everyone will find their form individually, but to win the way they did today tells me we have a really tough group.”
According to Buckland, the Bobcats were able to ride the wave of momentum that began early. “We got off to a really quick start and the energy was good,” he said. “I was able to get a lot of first serves in. Winning that doubles point got things going and from there it was just staying solid all the way through.”
The Bobcats raised their record to 4-1 on the season with the win, while Seattle is 0-5. Montana State hosts Oral Roberts on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Bobcat-Anderson Tennis Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.