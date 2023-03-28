BOZEMAN — Hampered by a rash of injuries that has left the team with just three available student-athletes, Montana State men’s tennis and the Big Sky Conference announced Monday the team’s intention to return to competition when health allows but that it will not compete for a Big Sky Conference championship this spring.

“It’s an unfortunate situation for the men’s tennis program, however, we will always prioritize health, safety and well-being when it comes to our student-athletes,” said MSU athletic director Leon Costello. “There is very little room for error with the roster size, and we have been hit with a tidal wave. Our goal is to focus on recovery and get back on the court as soon as we are physically able.”