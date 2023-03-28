BOZEMAN — Hampered by a rash of injuries that has left the team with just three available student-athletes, Montana State men’s tennis and the Big Sky Conference announced Monday the team’s intention to return to competition when health allows but that it will not compete for a Big Sky Conference championship this spring.
“It’s an unfortunate situation for the men’s tennis program, however, we will always prioritize health, safety and well-being when it comes to our student-athletes,” said MSU athletic director Leon Costello. “There is very little room for error with the roster size, and we have been hit with a tidal wave. Our goal is to focus on recovery and get back on the court as soon as we are physically able.”
The Bobcats began the season with a pair of losses in January, but injuries incurred leading to and during a match at Oral Roberts in Oklahoma City on Jan. 19 left MSU unable to field a team for its subsequent matches. The Cats have canceled 10 non-conference matches and three league duals to date. The makeup contest at Weber State set for this Saturday was canceled on Monday, with the fate of each week’s matches to be determined by noon next Monday.
NCAA rules call for a minimum of five players for an official match and a minimum of 12 competitions for championship eligibility. Montana State’s remaining matches include home events on April 7 versus Portland State, April 9 against Idaho and April 16 against Idaho State. The annual Cat-Griz dual is slated for April 22 in Missoula.
Any Bobcat match against a Big Sky opponent will not count in the league standings, and the Cats are not eligible for the conference championship tournament.