BOZEMAN — Montana State University moved the induction ceremonies for the Bobcat Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2020-21 to the weekend of next fall's Gold Rush game, MSU athletic director Leon Costello announced.

The brunch celebration, now scheduled for Sept. 3, 2022, was originally slated for Jan. 7 but moved because the MSU football team advanced to the Football Championship Subdivision title game on Jan. 8. The Bobcats open the 2022 football season the evening of Sept. 3 against McNeese, and the Hall of Fame induction will be a brunch with the time and location announced at a later date.

Montana State's 2020-21 induction class features women's basketball star Kati Burrows Mobley, track and field All-American Jeff Clem, track and field Big Sky champion Ariana Lee, football All-Americans Devlan Geddes and Mike Person and current Bobcat men's basketball coach Danny Sprinkle, a record-setting guard for the Cats. The 1966-67-68 Bobcat football teams, who won three consecutive Big Sky championships, will also be inducted.

MSU's 2022 induction class will be announced at the Sept. 3 banquet, with that class' induction scheduled for later in the academic year.

Tags

Load comments