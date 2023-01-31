BOZEMAN — Jenni Houk, who recently completed her fifth season as an assistant volleyball coach at the University of Minnesota, will join husband Matt Houk and assistant coach Taylor Els on the Montana State sideline as associate head coach for MSU volleyball.

Jenni Houk brings a wealth of volleyball experience to Bozeman as a head coach, an assistant coach, a recruiting coordinator and a former NCAA Division I student-athlete. Most recently, she served as assistant coach/recruiting coordinator for the Golden Gophers and played a key role in guiding Minnesota to a 22-9 overall mark and a 15-5 Big Ten ledger last fall.

Jenni Houk

Jenni Houk

Tags

Load comments