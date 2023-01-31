BOZEMAN — Jenni Houk, who recently completed her fifth season as an assistant volleyball coach at the University of Minnesota, will join husband Matt Houk and assistant coach Taylor Els on the Montana State sideline as associate head coach for MSU volleyball.
Jenni Houk brings a wealth of volleyball experience to Bozeman as a head coach, an assistant coach, a recruiting coordinator and a former NCAA Division I student-athlete. Most recently, she served as assistant coach/recruiting coordinator for the Golden Gophers and played a key role in guiding Minnesota to a 22-9 overall mark and a 15-5 Big Ten ledger last fall.
“I am excited to announce the hiring of Jen as our associate head coach,” Matt Houk said. “She brings a ton of experience to our program. She was a Division I athlete, has worked with USA Volleyball, worked in the B1G and has been a head coach."
“Jen is phenomenal at developing relationships with players, she is a relentless recruiter and is an excellent trainer,” Matt added. “She will be a huge asset to our program, and her influence will be felt immediately.”
During Jenni Houk’s tenure at Minnesota, the Golden Gophers made five Sweet 16's, an Elite Eight and a Final Four appearance. She coached six All-Big Ten honorees in 2022, including Big Ten Player of the Year Taylor Landfair and fellow First Team All-Big Ten selections Melani Shaffmaster and Carter Booth. Graduate libero CC McGraw earned second team honors while Booth and outside Mckenna Wucherer were Big Ten All-Freshman Team selections.
“I am excited to join the Bobcat volleyball staff and athletic department,” Jenni Houk said. “The welcoming culture of the department was evident from the moment I stepped on campus, and I believe there is a solid foundation to build continued success in the Big Sky. My family and I are thankful for this opportunity and look forward to joining the Bozeman community.”
Prior to her time at UM, she spent one season as head coach at South Dakota Mines. She made the move to Rapid City, South Dakota, after serving as Illinois’ director of volleyball operations in 2016. Houk joined the Fighting Illini after a three-year stint at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where she was an assistant coach with the Redhawks volleyball team, followed by moving into an administrative assistant role with the business office.
While at Miami (Ohio), she earned the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) 30 Under 30 Award and was also given the Miami Pride Award. In May of 2014, Houk moved to the Redhawks business office, where she worked as the primary point of contact for nine sports, sports medicine, and the marketing department. She also served on the Council of Diversity and Inclusion for the university senate and the Classified Personnel Advisory Committee.
Houk served as an assistant coach at Maryland Baltimore County in 2012. She also has experience with the U.S. Women's National Volleyball team, where she was a technical assistant in 2011 and served as an intern in the summer of 2010.
During her professional career, she has numerous years of experience working as a head and assistant coach for the Borderline Volleyball Club, T-Street Volleyball Club, Colorado North Starts, Grand Valley High School and Premier Volleyball Club.
Houk started her collegiate playing career at Northeastern Junior College (Colorado) in 2003, before transferring to Colorado State for her senior season in 2006. She earned her bachelor's degree in animal science from CSU. Following her playing career, Houk served as an interim assistant coach and technical coordinator for the Rams.
