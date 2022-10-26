FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana State tops the 2022-23 Big Sky Conference women’s basketball preseason media and coaches polls, the league office announced Wednesday.
The Bobcats were picked unanimously to win the conference in the coaches’ poll (head coaches weren't able to vote for their own team), and they received 24 of 26 first-place votes in the media poll.
Montana was tabbed second in the conference by both coaches and media, with one first-place vote in the media poll.
MSU finished the 2021-22 season 22-12 overall and 14-6 record in Big Sky play. The Bobcats beat Northern Arizona in the conference tournament championship game, and they lost to Stanford in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
UM had a 19-11 overall record and a 12-8 record in league play last season.
The media picked NAU to finish third and Idaho fourth in the 2022-23 preseason poll, while the coaches tabbed the Vandals third (with one first-place vote) and the Lumberjacks fourth.
Both the media and the coaches voted Sacramento State fifth.
The 2022-23 preseason All-Big Sky team will be announced at 10 a.m. Thursday.
The 2022 Big Sky Basketball Tipoff will stream on ESPN+ at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, hosted by the league’s own Mariluz Cook.
The 2023 Big Sky basketball championships will take place once again in Boise, Idaho, and run from March 4-8.
