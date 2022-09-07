Griz vs. Montana State men's basketball

Montana State's Jubrile Belo grabs a rebound against Montana at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula on Sunday, Feb. 27.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

BOZEMAN — The Montana State men's basketball team is picked to repeat as Big Sky Conference champions in the Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook's preseason poll, MSU announced Wednesday.

Montana is No. 2 in the poll, followed by Northern Colorado, Weber State and Eastern Washington.

MSU also received a Blue Ribbon preseason All-Big Sky selection: reigning league MVP and defensive player of the year Jubrile Belo. The senior big man is joined by Northern Colorado’s Daylen Kountz, Weber State’s Dillon Jones, Eastern Washington’s Steele Venters and Northern Arizona’s Jalen Cone on the all-conference team.

The Bobcats went 27-8 last season and reached the NCAA tournament, while UM finished 18-14 and lost to Weber State in the Big Sky tournament quarterfinals.

