BOZEMAN – Montana State’s ski program finally gets to hit the white stuff as the Bobcats open its 2022 schedule at the University of Utah Invitational on Sunday.
The invitational is also part of the U.S. Cross Country Ski Championships at Soldier Hollow. The Bobcats will race the freestyle sprints to open the event.
“We have great ski conditions to look forward to at Soldier Hollow, which was the 2002 Olympic ski venue,” said MSU Nordic coach Adam St. Pierre. “This event is unique because it is not only the Utah Invitational, but also the U.S. National Cross Country Ski Championships. MSU athletes are not only racing for Bobcat glory and NCAA qualification, but also to see how they stand against competitors nationwide.”
While waiting for the snow to make an appearance in Bozeman, the Bobcats wrapped up its fall training, which included a trip to Canada.
“We had a great fall of dryland training in and around Bozeman,” St. Pierre said. “We also had a spectacular training camp in Canmore (Alberta) over the Thanksgiving break. It was a real challenge to have such a dry December, it made for less-than-ideal training for the last week of the semester and finals, but the team persevered and will be ready for the race season.”
Zanden McMullen guided the Bobcat men’s team last winter, finishing 11th in both classic and freestyle at the NCAA championships. This winter, the Anchorage, Alaska, product will redshirt as he looks to qualify for the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, and to capitalize on racing opportunities in Europe, which he earned by being named to the U.S. Ski Team.
Reed and Ty Godfrey will focus on the Rocky Mountain Intercollegiate Ski Association races. Reed Godfrey will pace MSU in the skate sprint on Sunday, while twin brother Ty will race in classic on Jan. 7.
Upperclassman Eli Hermanson, Emma Albrecht, Aubrey LeClair, Adrianna Proffitt and Sophia Mazzoni, along with newcomer Kai Meyers, will compete on the RMISA circuit but will also represent the US at the World Under 23 World Championships, held in Norway concurrently with the World Junior Championships.
Freshmen Joel Power, Jack Conde and Lily Murnane have their sights set on qualifying for the World Junior Cross Country Ski Championships at the end of February in Norway. The event is for skiers under 20 years old. Murnane, a product of Tahoe City, California, has already qualified to represent Australia at the Championships.
A pair of freshmen — Issy Hendry and Anna Pryce — will be competing at the Canadian Olympic Trials and will return for the Bobcat Invitational Jan. 15-16 in Sun Valley, Idaho.
Utah, which won its 14th national championship in 2021, returns its complete Nordic team from last winter and will be favored this season. MSU, along with perennial RMISA powers Colorado and Denver, will look to unseat the Utes.
“Competition within RMISA is always tight,” St. Pierre said. “I think our team can compete for a podium at the NCAA championships back here at Soldier Hollow in March.
After Sunday's action, the Bobcats will return to Soldier Hollow on Thursday for classical races. This will continue U.S. Nationals while also concluding the Nordic portion of the Utah Invitational.
Alpine races at the Utah Invitational are scheduled for Jan. 24-25 at Park City Mountain Resort.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.