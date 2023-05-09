BOZEMAN — Montana State offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright has been cited for aggravated driving under the influence after allegedly crashing his vehicle early Saturday morning.

A Montana Highway Patrol officer charged Housewright for the DUI and two other violations after an incident that occurred at 12:28 a.m. Saturday in Gallatin County on the roads of South Cottonwood and Patterson, according to the charging documents obtained by 406mtsports.com. Housewright was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in property damage of more than $1,000 without permission from law enforcement, and with failing to give notice of an accident by quickest means. All three charges were misdemeanors, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

Housewright refused to give a blood alcohol test, per the documents. Refusing to comply with a sobriety test is one of the factors that elevates a DUI charge to aggravated.

The officer's description of the violation alleged Housewright crashed his 2021 Ford Expedition Saturday morning. The crash was called in by Anderson Towing, and Housewright left the scene, per the report, which added that Housewright had a strong odor of alcohol on him.

Housewright was booked at the Gallatin County Detention Center, held for about three hours and posted bail ($1,655 total), per the Sheriff's Office.

The documents specified that the DUI and the failure to give notice of the accident were first offenses. Someone who refuses a blood, breath or urine test in Gallatin County for the first time has their driver's license suspended for six months.

Housewright was ordered to appear in Gallatin County Justice Court on or before June 26.

MSU released the following statement on Monday afternoon: "Coach Housewright promptly informed the university that he had been charged with a DUI and a courtesy car he was driving damaged on Friday. The university will follow its regular procedures for dealing with personnel matters and await the due-process of the court system. Due to employee privacy laws, the university does not comment on personnel matters."

Housewright is the second MSU football coach in six months to get cited for a DUI. Defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza was cited on Nov. 19, 2022. Garza served a one-game suspension and returned to the sidelines the following week. He remains on staff.

“Missing a game as a coach — that's a stiff penalty,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Dec. 5, 2022 when asked about Garza's suspension. “We are in this profession, obviously, to develop and mold young men, but then to also be part of that competition on a Saturday. So he served that penalty in addition to a few other things.”

MSU hasn't said how — or if — it will discipline Housewright.

Housewright, 33, is entering his third season as the Bobcats' OC/quarterbacks coach. The Ashland, Ohio, native came to MSU after one season as an offensive analyst at Oregon. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Miami (Ohio), then served as the wide receivers coach at Wittenberg in 2014, the receivers coach at Ashland in 2016, the defensive backs coach at Ashland in 2017, a GA at Wyoming in 2018 and an offensive quality control coach at Mississippi State in 2019.