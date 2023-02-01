BOZEMAN — Montana State added to its 2022-23 football recruiting class Wednesday with the announcement of two transfers and three high school student-athletes.

Wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr. from Washington and linebacker Cole Bullock from College of the Canyons each arrived at MSU for the start of the spring semester. Running back Colson Coon (Sheridan, Wyoming), defensive back Tayden Gray (Arlington, Texas) and defensive lineman Ryder Trujillo (Los Alamitos, California) round out the prep portion of MSU’s class.

