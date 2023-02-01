Sheridan's Colson Coon carries the ball during the Broncs' victory over Rock Springs in the Class 4A state championship game on Nov. 16, 2021, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo. Coon committed to Montana State on Monday, Jan. 30.
Los Alamitos (Calif.) High School defensive lineman Ryder Trujillo has committed to Montana State.
Courtesy photo
Sheridan's Colson Coon carries the ball during the Broncs' victory over Rock Springs in the Class 4A state championship game on Nov. 16, 2021, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo. Coon committed to Montana State on Monday, Jan. 30.
Rhianna Gelhart, Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Tayden Gray, pictured in 2021 when he played for Newman International Academy of Cedar Hill, has committed to Montana State.
Twitter
Then-Washington wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr. lines up for a play during a game against Washington State on Nov. 26, 2022, in Pullman, Wash.
Young Kwak, Associated Press
Cole Bullock was named a Los Angeles Times all-star after his senior season at Sierra Canyon in 2020-21.
BOZEMAN — Montana State added to its 2022-23 football recruiting class Wednesday with the announcement of two transfers and three high school student-athletes.
Wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr. from Washington and linebacker Cole Bullock from College of the Canyons each arrived at MSU for the start of the spring semester. Running back Colson Coon (Sheridan, Wyoming), defensive back Tayden Gray (Arlington, Texas) and defensive lineman Ryder Trujillo (Los Alamitos, California) round out the prep portion of MSU’s class.
“We’re real excited to add these five young men into our program,” said Bobcat head coach Brent Vigen. “They help complete a recruiting class that we feel is very talented and extremely competitive. We continue to attract student-athletes who have great character and want to become a part of our championship culture here at Montana State.
"Cole and Junior are both here on campus and ready to make an impact starting with spring ball. Colson, Ryder and Tayden will join the other incoming freshmen next fall and we look forward to seeing them develop starting then.”
MSU added 25 recruits during the early signing period in December. Two of those players were transfers: wide receiver Ty McCullouch and defensive back Blake Stillwell.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.