FARMINGTON, Utah — The Montana State men's and women's track and field teams are expected to contend among the best in the Big Sky Conference this outdoor season as the coaches' polls were released Wednesday by the league.
Northern Arizona was selected unanimously to repeat as Big Sky champions on both the men's and women's sides. NAU's men won the 2021 title, claiming their seventh trophy in their last nine attempts. The Lumberjack women also won in 2021, marking their fifth trophy in their last seven tries.
Montana State was selected as the runner-up in both the men's and women's poll. While NAU earned the maximum 121 points with 11 first-place votes, the Bobcat men and women earned high point totals by coaches' votes. The MSU men (106) finished ahead of Idaho (102) while those two teams finished easily ahead of fourth-place Weber State (86). MSU's women scored 97 points to place ahead of Weber State (90), Idaho (89) and Idaho State (84).
Coaches were permitted to vote for their own teams.
The 2022 Outdoor Track & Field Championships will be held in Pocatello, Idaho, from May 11-14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.