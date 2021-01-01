BOZEMAN — The Montana State women's basketball team will play Utah Valley after all.

The Bobcats will face the Wolverines on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Orem, Utah, MSU announced Friday. The teams were originally scheduled to play on Dec. 12, but the game was canceled because of a COVID-19 case within the Utah Valley program.

On Wednesday, MSU called off games against Southern Utah scheduled for this Thursday and Saturday because SUU personnel tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Utah Valley was set to face Simpson University on Saturday, but the California team decided Thursday it couldn't play because of COVID, per MSU.

“It’s pretty remarkable how fast we were able to get all the moving parts worked out," MSU coach Tricia Binford said in a press release. "We would like to thank Utah Valley’s coaches and administrators, along with our people, for working so quickly and efficiently.”

The Bobcats (2-3) last played on Dec. 21 against South Dakota State.

Tags

Load comments