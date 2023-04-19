BOZEMAN — Montana State freshman Lauren Greeny placed a 90-foot putt within a foot of the cup then tapped in on the closing hole of the final round to clinch second place for the Bobcats at the 2023 Big Sky Conference women's golf tournament at Talking Stick Golf Club on Wednesday.

Greeny’s two-putt capped a historic weekend for the Bobcats. After firing a 290 opening round on Monday, the fourth-best in school history at the time, the Cats posted a school-record 286 on Tuesday. MSU opened Wednesday’s closing round in third place, three strokes behind second-place Weber State, but in swirling afternoon winds that suppressed scores the Bobcats passed WSU then held off a late charge with a round of 296.

That mark was good for second place, the program’s best finish since winning the Big Sky championship in 1995.

“I’m super proud of the girls,” said MSU coach Brittany Basye. “They showed grit. They played with toughness. I told them to play for their senior and to play for each other, and they did that. I’m so proud of them.”

Kameryn Basye, MSU's lone senior, and Greeny finished in a three-way tie for fourth to each earn Big Sky All-Tournament honors. Last week Basye was named All-Big Sky nonorable mention, while teammate Scarlet Weidig Velasquez earned third team honors.

Montana shot a 313 on Wednesday to place ninth. Tricia Joyce (71-75-76) and Raina Ports (75-75-76) were the only Grizzlies to break 80 in the final round. Joyce tied for 16th and Ports tied for 28th.

“We didn’t hit as many fairways today. We got in the junk and didn’t make really good decisions to accept a bogey and get out of there,” UM coach Kris Nord in a press release. “We tried to play for a par and it got us a number of times. We weren’t putting as well so it started snowballing.”

The Griz sat in seventh place after Monday's opening round score of 301 and were eighth after a 304 on Tuesday.

“It was a pretty big disappointment to finish this way,” Nord said. “I feel like we’re a lot better than that. I really wanted to get to 300 or below and we weren’t even close.”

Playing in the final group on Wednesday, Greeny came out firing. She birdied the first three holes to jump to 3-under. Bogies on three of the next five holes drew her back to even amidst the increasing winds. Basye, playing her final collegiate round of golf, scored pars on the first eight holes. She birdied hole nine, then starting on 13 alternated bogies and birdies before a double bogey on 17. Her par on 18 gave Greeny the opportunity to secure second place for the team.

Maddie Montoya shot a 2-over closing round, Jordan Briggs shot 3-over and Weidig Velasquez scored 4-over. The Bobcats carded only three double bogies, with 20 birdies.

The tournament success was all the more meaningful, Brittany Basye said, due to adverse conditions faced this spring.

“We haven’t played a round of golf in Bozeman since October,” she said, “but the girls kept working. It paid off this week.”

Basye is also excited about the program’s future.

“With only one senior, I know they’re excited to keep building on our success,” she said. “We’ll be back. And we’ll be better.”