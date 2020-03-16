BOZEMAN — Montana State University has postponed its annual spring rodeo, which was scheduled for April 2-5.

In a release, MSU Rodeo said the event will likely be rescheduled for May.

Tickets currently sold will be honored when the rodeo takes place, the release said, adding that "no action is needed to keep your tickets and current seat locations."

For more information, call 406-994-2287.

