BOZEMAN — The Montana State women’s basketball team's next two games, including Cat-Griz, have been postponed because of COVID-19, MSU announced Monday.
The Bobcats were scheduled to host Idaho at 7 p.m. Thursday and Montana at 1 p.m. Sunday but will be pushing them back "due to COVID-19 protocols within the Bobcat program," as MSU phrased it in a press release. Makeup dates for the pair of Big Sky games at Worthington Arena are to be determined. Tickets purchased will be valid for the rescheduled dates, per MSU.
The Cat-Griz game was initially scheduled for Saturday but was pushed back because MSU's football team is playing in the FCS title game that day. Neither MSU nor UM has provided an update on the men's Brawl of the Wild as of Monday night, so that game is still on for 5 p.m. Sunday.
MSU didn't initially disclose why starting point guard Darian White missed the women's 67-57 loss at Idaho State on Saturday, but a spokesperson told 406mtsports.com Monday that she was out due to COVID protocols.
White, the Bobcats' leading scorer, played two days earlier at Weber State and scored a career-high 29 points in 36 minutes.
MSU's next game is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 15 at Southern Utah.
Current Big Sky policy is for basketball teams to forfeit any games they miss because of COVID and for those games to not be rescheduled. Conference officials have recently told media members about plans to meet and consider changing that policy, but the conference hasn't provided any updates as of Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.