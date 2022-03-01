BOZEMAN — Montana State backup quarterback Casey Bauman has entered the transfer portal, he announced Tuesday on Twitter.
Bauman is a graduate transfer with two seasons of eligibility left, according to a note in his tweet. Among the people he thanked were MSU head coach Brent Vigen and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Taylor Housewright.
"I am extremely thankful for my time in Bozeman," Bauman wrote. "I have created relationships and friendships that will last a lifetime. I want to give thanks to all of my teammates, former and current, that have made my time here so special. I would like to thank Coach Vigen and Coach Housewright for being the ultimate mentors and helping me grow as a person and football player."
Bauman was listed as MSU's third-string QB during the 2021 season but was effectively fourth on the depth chart by the end of the regular season as Tommy Mellott received more playing time. Mellott replaced Matthew McKay as the starter prior to MSU's Football Championship Subdivision playoff opener. McKay subsequently entered the portal and left the team, and he transferred to Elon last week.
Also ahead of Bauman on the depth chart was Tucker Rovig, who filled in for an injured Mellott in the Bobcats' 38-10 loss to North Dakota State in the FCS title game. Rovig has chosen to forgo his final year of eligibility, and he announced Tuesday that he is joining Idaho as a graduate assistant coach.
Mellott is the lone QB on MSU's 2021 active roster still with the program. Class of 2021 signee Sean Austin (of Idaho) redshirted last season, and Jordan Reed (of California) just joined MSU's QB room after grayshirting last year. The Cats also added Wyoming transfer Sean Chambers in January and signed Washington state high school QB Luke Abshire last month.
Bauman appeared in three games last season, completing all four of his passes for 23 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. The 6-foot-6, 238-pound right-hander rushed for 61 yards on eight carries as well.
After throwing one pass as a freshman in 2018, Bauman began the 2019 season as MSU's starter. He was replaced by Rovig after three games, in which Bauman combined to complete 37 of 75 passes (49.3%) for 409 yards, a TD and no INTs while rushing for 11 yards on 15 carries. He threw 10 passes and rushed four times the rest of the season.
Bauman is a Washington state native who graduated from Nooksack Valley High School.
