BOZEMAN — Sean Austin, a reserve quarterback at Montana State, has entered the transfer portal, he announced Saturday on social media.

Austin spent the last two seasons with the Bobcats, redshirting in 2021 and serving as the third-string QB behind Tommy Mellott and Sean Chambers last year. He likely would've been fourth string if not for Jordan Reed's season-ending fall camp injury. Reed has been practicing this spring, as have speedy true freshman QB Chance Wilson and last season's fourth stringer Luke Abshire.

"It’s just what was best for me," Austin wrote in a Twitter direct message. "Love all the guys in the position room but if I wanted to get my career going I had to step away from Montana State to go pursue something that was more fit for me."

Austin completed 18 of 22 passes for 224 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in six games last season. The Kuna, Idaho, native also rushed for 55 yards on 16 carries.