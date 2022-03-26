BOZEMAN — Tommy Mellott was peppered with light-hearted comments from his Montana State teammates before and during his scrum with reporters after Saturday’s spring football practice at Bobcat Stadium.
Most of the players said something along the lines of “Touchdown Tommy” and “I love you” to Mellott. Offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright joked that he wanted Mellott’s autograph. The quarterback from Butte reacted to it all with a confident smile.
Mellott has started only four games with the Bobcats, but he sent a jolt through the Football Championship Subdivision. His performance in last season’s FCS playoffs made him a star in the eyes of his coaches, teammates, fans and objective observers around the country.
Now, about three months removed from an ankle injury that required surgery, Mellott is trying to regain strength and improve, both as a player and as a leader of a young team. The rising sophomore appears well on his way to accomplishing those goals one week into spring camp.
“Tommy is continuing to make strides. His ankle is getting there,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Saturday. “We’re trying to make spring ball more about the passing game as much as possible, not just him taking off and running. A week into it, I like where he’s at. His grasp of all that we’re doing, while it was good back in December, he’s taken that to another level.”
Mellott watched his team lose to North Dakota State 38-10 in the FCS title game on Jan. 8 almost entirely from the sideline. He injured his right ankle on the opening drive and didn’t return, robbing him of a chance to perform on the national stage and perhaps change the outcome of the game.
“We're looking at this year completely different than last. If you're focused on that endpoint, you're never going to get ready for that starting point,” Mellott said Saturday. But the loss was “obviously motivating. I think everybody in here has a chip on their shoulder. That was one of the biggest margin (of) defeats that we’ve seen at the FCS level in the national championship game, so obviously that game was very disappointing.
“But we're very focused on right now and what's to come.”
MSU lost five starters on each side of the ball, several of whom were All-Americans and/or All-Big Sky selections. The Cats return only two starting offensive linemen, Justus Perkins and TJ Session, and both will be redshirt sophomores. All-conference wide receiver Lance McCutcheon has graduated. Fellow program record-setter Isaiah Ifanse is set to return as MSU’s starting running back, but he will miss all of spring ball recovering from an offseason surgery, according to Vigen.
Mellott himself is still in recovery mode, although he said of his right ankle, “If it's not 100%, it's right about there.”
“He recovers different than the average human,” Housewright said Tuesday. “He's a pretty good athlete.”
Mellott’s availability gives him and his coaches more valuable time to improve his game. He made strides as a passer throughout the playoffs but remained more of a threat when he ran the ball. He finished the season with a 52.8% completion rate — 62.1% in the final three games, all of which were much less affected by wind than the playoff opener against UT Martin.
An area of improvement Mellott singled out was throwing on the run, but so many things go into being a good passer, he added, especially from a mental standpoint.
“We all know Tommy walks on the field and he's probably the fastest guy out there on a weekly basis, but continuing to improve in the passing game, continuing to improve as a leader and understand not just his role but everybody's role, and understand defenses” are crucial, Housewright said. “A step for a quarterback, a young quarterback, is, what are you seeing? You might know how to execute the plays, but why is it working? Or why is it not working?”
Mellott spoke highly of his QB teammates Sean Austin, Sean Chambers and Jordan Reed. Chambers is a former starter at Wyoming who transferred to MSU in January.
“We're really excited to have him. He fits in perfect with the team. A really high-character guy, super knowledgeable, so many things that he's helping me with,” Mellott said. “We're both bouncing stuff off of each other, and it's been great. We've been emphasizing it the entire time so far, our quarterback group’s got to improve, and we're going to push each other.”
After Chambers officially joined MSU, Vigen stressed, “We are not bringing Sean in here to replace Tommy.” Vigen said that unprompted. Many coaches decline to declare a starting QB that long before a season even if there’s a front runner. Mellott's teammates have voiced unwavering support for him since he replaced Matthew McKay as the starting QB, as Saturday's chorus of "I love yous" showed.
That doesn’t mean MSU will stick with Mellott if he struggles, and he knows all too well that injuries loom. Mellott didn’t need extra motivation to improve this spring. He got a little anyway.
“I don't think it's good for anybody to sit complacent. Obviously, I wasn't planning on doing that even if (Chambers) wouldn’t have been here,” Mellott said. “But that's in every position. That's what we're doing right now. We have one through four going, double repping and getting a ton of reps. Everybody's improving. We're developing that depth.”
