BOZEMAN — Both Montana football programs are ranked in the top 10 of the Athlon Sports preseason Football Championship Subdivision top 25.
The Athlon Sports rankings, unveiled Tuesday, have Montana State at No. 3 and Montana at No. 10.
Defending FCS champion South Dakota State is No. 1 in the top 25, while runner-up North Dakota State is No. 2.
Idaho, which is ranked No. 7, is the only other Big Sky Conference program in the top 10. The other Big Sky teams in the top 25 are No. 14 UC Davis, No. 15 Sacramento State and No. 19 Weber State.
