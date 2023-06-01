BOZEMAN — Montana State is ranked No. 3 and Montana is No. 16 in the HERO Sports FCS Top 25, released Thursday.
MSU is also No. 3 in the Athlon Sports preseason Football Championship Subdivision poll, while UM is No. 10. South Dakota State is No. 1 and North Dakota State is No. 2 in both the Athlon and HERO rankings. SDSU received all three first-place votes from HERO Sports.
The other Big Sky Conference teams in the HERO top 25 are Idaho (tied for fifth with Furman), Sacramento State (No. 10), Weber State (tied for 11th with SEMO) and UC Davis (No. 18).
