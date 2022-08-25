FARMINGTON, Utah — The Montana State men's cross country team is ranked second in the 2022 Big Sky preseason poll, the conference announced Thursday.
MSU is also No. 4 in the women's poll, while Montana is seventh in both. Northern Arizona, the defending NCAA national men's XC champion, is No. 1 unanimously in both polls.
MSU received 90 points in the men's poll and 71 in the women's. UM got 41 and 33, respectively.
The Bobcat men, who received a top-30 national ranking for the first time in 17 years last fall, finished third behind Southern Utah and champion NAU at the 2021 Big Sky cross country championships, while the women's team was sixth. The Grizzlies finished seventh on the women's side and 10th on the men's.
