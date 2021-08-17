FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana State is No. 3 in the Big Sky Conference preseason women's cross country coaches poll and No. 4 in the men's poll, while Montana is No. 8 in both.
Northern Arizona's men's and women's teams are both No. 1, with the defending Big Sky champion NAU women receiving all 11 first-place votes. The NAU men finished second at last season's Big Sky championships and won the NCAA title for the fourth time in five seasons.
Weber State is No. 2 in preseason women's poll and No. 3 in the men's. Southern Utah is the second-ranked men's team and received the only first-place vote that didn't go to NAU.
MSU's teams are ranked in the same spots they finished at February's Big Sky championships. Duncan Hamilton, an All-American athletically and academically, placed second at the men's individual meet. Fellow Bozeman High graduate Camila Noe, the 2019 Big Sky women's champion, finished fourth.
UM was eighth in both the men's and women's conference meets.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.