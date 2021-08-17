FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana State is No. 3 in the Big Sky Conference preseason women's cross country coaches poll and No. 4 in the men's poll, while Montana is No. 8 in both. 

Northern Arizona's men's and women's teams are both No. 1, with the defending Big Sky champion NAU women receiving all 11 first-place votes. The NAU men finished second at last season's Big Sky championships and won the NCAA title for the fourth time in five seasons.

Weber State is No. 2 in preseason women's poll and No. 3 in the men's. Southern Utah is the second-ranked men's team and received the only first-place vote that didn't go to NAU.

MSU's teams are ranked in the same spots they finished at February's Big Sky championships. Duncan Hamilton, an All-American athletically and academically, placed second at the men's individual meet. Fellow Bozeman High graduate Camila Noe, the 2019 Big Sky women's champion, finished fourth.

UM was eighth in both the men's and women's conference meets. 

 

Tags

Load comments