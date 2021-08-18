FARMINGTON, Utah — Montana State is the fourth-ranked Big Sky Conference volleyball team entering the 2021 season, according to the conference's coaches poll released Wednesday.
Montana is the 11th-ranked team in the 11-team conference, while defending Big Sky champion Weber State is No. 1 with 10 of the 11 first-place votes. Northern Arizona is No. 2 in the poll with the other first-place vote, which came from Weber State's Jeremiah Larsen (coaches were not allowed to vote for their own team). Northern Colorado is ranked No. 3.
MSU finished third in the Big Sky standings last regular season and lost to Northern Colorado, which finished sixth, in the first round of the conference tournament.
UM ended the regular season tied with Idaho State for last place in the conference.
