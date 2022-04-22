NEW ORLEANS — The Montana State track and field teams rank high in a variety of the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Association's rankings following a strong weekend of action in California and entering a week off from competition.
The USTFCCCA rankings are based off a Track and Field Rating Index. The organization's TFRI serves as an objective means to compare programs solely of current marks from the 2022 outdoor track and field season.
Montana State's men's squad sits 39th on the USTFCCCA's National TFRI while the Bobcat women's team stands at 57th. Among Big Sky schools, the MSU women are the top program with 29.28 points with Northern Arizona 78th at 19.4 points. The Bobcat men have 57.8 points and only trail NAU which sits at 25th on the National TFRI.
Both Bobcat teams rank among the top 10 in the Mountain Region. The Bobcats are second ranked each on the men's and women's TFRI, including the Conference TFRI. The Bobcat women have 916.29 points in the USTFCCCA's Big Sky Conference TFRI trailing only NAU (916.29) while they rank ahead of third-place Idaho (627.6). The men's Conference TFRI looks similar to the women's chart. Montana State's men have a score of 795.9 which sits them second behind NAU (1,283.6) but ahead of Idaho (711.1) as well as Eastern Washington (707.4).
Montana State also currently has a strong contingent among the top 48 on the West Region performance list. Individuals that hold a mark or time among the top 48 in a respective event, following the conference championship week that closes March 15, qualifies for an opportunity to participate at the NCAA West Preliminary Round from May 25-28 in Fayetteville, Ark. The Bobcats currently have 15 student-athletes ranked in the top 48 in at least one event. That number to qualify would be the most in program history.
The Bobcats have two regular season meets remaining prior to the Big Sky Conference Outdoor Championships. The Big Sky meet takes place from May 11-14 in Pocatello, Idaho.
Bobcats in top 48 of West Region Performance List
MEN
Duncan Hamilton (12th in 1,500 – 3:39.15 | 12th in 5,000 – 13:30.50 | 11th in 3,000 Steeplechase – 8:43.32)
Matthew Richtman (26th in 10,000 – 28:46.43)
Derrick Olsen (21st in 110 Hurdles – 13.88)
Drake Schneider (9th in 400 Hurdles – 50.07)
Levi Taylor (5th in 3,000 Steeplechase – 8:38.90)
Colby Wilson (8th in Pole Vault – 17-07.25)
Ian Fosdick (25th in Triple Jump – 50-0)
Alec Nehring (25th in Shot Put – 58-04)
Cantor Coverdell (11th in Javelin – 223-11)
Cooper Hoffman (37th in Javelin – 204-09)
WOMEN
Elena Carter (25th in 100 – 11.48 | 22nd in 100 Hurdles – 13.37 | 22nd in Long Jump – 20-03)
Camila Noe (10th in 5,000 – 15:52.02)
Lucy Corbett (3rd in High Jump – 6-01.25)
Alex Hellenberg (25th in Pole Vault – 13-03.75 | 27th in Triple Jump – 41-10)
Angellica Street (38th in Javelin – 152-11)
